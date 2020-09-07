Harare Vendors Waging Crackdown With Harare City Council

While the Zimbabwean government has begun easing some lock down measures to allow commerce and industry to slowly restart, the informal sector is still prohibited from operating.A number of vendors have started flocking back into the Central Business District in a clear violation of its regulations.

Harare street vendors have turned a blind eye after several warnings from the City Council against vending amid of Covid 19.

Vendors are reporting for their businesses daily as usual despite playing cat and mouse situation with the Council daily.

‘We survive from hand to mouth,and our families look up to us the Council should spare us,if the government could help us through because we literally dying of hunger ‘ well known vendor lamented.

