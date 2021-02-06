25 herd of cattle struck by lightning

Chipinge prominent farmer Dawie Joubert has lost 25 brahmans to lightning which left many people arguing whether the meat will be good or bad for consumption.

In an interview with ZBC News, Joubert said the Veterinary Services Department are assessing the situation.

“The cattle herd has an estimated value of over 15 thousand United States Dollars.” said Joubert

Joubert is also Chipinge’s largest macadamia nuts producer and he is on record saying China is the biggest market for macadamia nuts.



The incident occurred barely two weeks after a farmer from the same community was killed also by lightning.

