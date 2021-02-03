$86 million released for victims of cyclone Idai

Government has released $86 million to assist in the construction of 70 more houses for people who were displaced by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani.

This brings the number of houses being constructed at Westend Farm in Bumba to 125 with the initial 55 houses already at various stages of construction.

Public Works Department Provincial Head Mr Tendai Chiwanza said the funds from the Government were part of the $100 million set aside for the construction of the houses for cyclone Idai victims by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in the 2021 National Budget.

“The department is contemplating the use of IBR sheets instead of asbestos that were in the initial plan and has engaged a company that would supply the sheets.” said Mr Chiwanza

Government is racing against time to complete houses for the displaced people since more than 170 families are still living in tents two years after the disaster happened.

