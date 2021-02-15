Vaccine to boost economy-ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the economy will boost very fast if the majority of the country’s population is vaccinated against the incessant Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed the lives of many.

At the R.G Mugaabe International Airport

In his Twitter account, Mnangagwa said the first batch of vaccines was successfully delivered at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Henceforth, vaccination of people will start this week to prevent rapid spread of the virus.

“The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week.” said Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa said Covid-19 has turned people’s lives up-side-down henceforth, people should continue in complying with the restriction measures which were put in place by the goverment even after receiving the vaccine.

“The impending Covid-19 vaccination programme did not mean the nation should drop guard as the doses do not provide 100 percent immunity or mean immunity for the vaccinated.” said the President

The President urges citizens to accept the vaccine without fear arguing that their safety will be guaranteed.

