A ZRP officer allegedly struck a 9 month old baby to death

A Harare based Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officer reportedly killed a baby while attempting to beat the child’s mother with a button stick on Monday in the capital as she was trying to boarder illegal transport, sources say.

The out of control police officer is alleged to have struck the toddler who was strapped to his mother’s back with his truncheon. The baby who is reported to be 9-months-old is alleged to have died instantly, following injuries sustained in the attack

This is to have occurred on Monday, before the first day of the 30-day national lockdown which was imposed by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

