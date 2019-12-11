Air Force commemorates National Tree Planting Day

Air Force Of Zimbabwe (AFZ) today joined the nation in the National Tree Planting Day held at Manyame Air Force Base which runs under the theme “Creating Better Forestry”.

AFZ planted 29 different trees including the Granite Mangosteen (Mutunduru) tree which is mainly found in Manicaland, Mashonaland central and Masvingo provinces.

In a speech, the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Elson Moyo said the day was set aside to motivate the citizens to plant, care and conserve trees to ensure the sustainable management and the utilization of forests.

Moyo also said trees and forests are very important in mitigating the impact of climate change and enhancing the country’s biodiversity, heath and food security.

“The 2019 Tree Planting Day is being commemorated under the theme, “Creating Better Forestry” and our tree of the year is ‘MUTUNDURU’ in Shona or the ‘GRANITE MANGOSTEEN’ in English. For some of our more learned colleagues you may prefer the botanical name, ‘GARCINIA BUCHANANII,” said Moyo.

Moyo encouraged citizens to plant at least one tree to reduce deforestation.

“Before l say much about our tree this year, allow me to highlight that there are a lot of human activities that pose a great danger to trees, such as tree cutting for firewood, tobacco curing, construction, forest fires and others. As such as a way to allay deforestation, every citizen of the land is encouraged to plant at least one tree to help combat these deadly blights to our environment. We are encouraged by the knowledge we have that ‘trees are a renewable source of energy’ and thus it is up to us to ensure that what we consume is replenished so as to guarantee use and existence,” he added.

