Air Force promotes 18 new Wing Commanders

Air Force Of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has conferred 18 new Wing Commanders. The ceremony was held at the Air Force Headquarters in Harare today. Amongst the 18, were also 4 women.

In a speech, Chief of Staff Supporting Services Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede applauded the officers on the great work they undertake and also urged them to maintain professionalism, integrity, teamwork and patriotism.

“As you serve the organisation, I urge you to reinforce the values of integrity, patriotism, professionalism and teamwork in order to further the development of our nation,” said Nzvede.

On behalf of AFZ Nzvede also encouraged the newly officers to be accountable, continue to excel and strive for the next level.

“As the organisation we expect you to be just and accountable for your behaviour on and off duty. I also urge you to impart to your subordinates these qualities of a good leader which have seen you fit to be elevated to the top appointments you now occupy. Make each decision with the origination’s best interest in mind. Believe in yourselves so that you can reach those goals set by the Air Force and fulfill your dreams in your areas of profession. Be the best that you can be so that you may fill your lives and the lives of those closest to you with happiness and pride,” he said.

Nzvede also urged them to face challenges with bravery, “Always know that no matter where you go or do, there are challenges ahead. I would like each of you to meet those challenges head on, with your head held high and your heart wide open,” said Nzvede.

“I say congratulations, once again, to the newly promoted officers on this well-deserved accomplishment,” Nzvede concluded.

