AWARD WINNING HIP HOP ARTIST DIES

Tanyaradzwa Mutizwa

The Zimbabwe music industry has again been plunged into mourning after the untimely passing of award winning ZimHip Hop artist CalVin ‘The Luveve Boy’.

Calvin real name Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo a highly talented artist with various awards and accolades to his name first plunged the hip hop scene in the late 90s and was 35 at the time of his passing.

CalVin’s breakthrough came in the year 2014 when he dropped the widely appreciated EP, Dat Luveve Boy.

CalVin’s childhood friend Brandon Mbofana in an interview with ZimOnline News emphasized on how Calvin was always a self confident person and a son who adored his mother more than anything else in life.

“Its very sad that Mgcini has left us at a time like this and the only person lm really thinking about right now is his mother because there have always been really close and he was always by her side. CalVin was an ambassador for peace, he wanted to end the tribal conflicts in the industry, he always talked about how he wanted to bridge the gap between the people in Harare and those here in Bulawayo and make the industry one,” said Brandon.

“He had this drive where he wanted the Zim industry to match with other countries like South Africa. He released a song titled Banjalo Abantu which translates to that’s how people are, and his death is caused by someone who runs him over and runs away and what better way to say it than just to say Banjalo Abantu,” he said.

Zim Hip Hop Awards founder and director Beefy Harrison in an interview this morning described CalVin as a person who was willing to learn and who had a lot of potential.

“It’s really sad, l have lost a lil brother. He always came to me for advice, we had many differences in the past but we decided to put love and friendship over music and awards,” said Beefy.

CalVin was scheduled to host the 10th edition of the Zim Hip Hop Awards which are slotted for December this year.

“I spoke to him hours ago. He was going to host this year’s edition of the awards and we had finalized everything. I’m heartbroken and sad and it is indeed a dark day for hip hop and for me personally,” Beefy said.

Changamire Hip Hop Awards founder and director Jackson’Zimboy’ Muchechetere said CalVin’s death is very tragic because he was Zimbabwe’s best hip hop act.

“Calvin was a producer, an artist and a singer, he was talented to an extent that people started hating him for the awards and everything. Casper Nyovest called him the best Zim had ever produced and even said if he was in South Africa he would be his competition,”said Zimboy.

“CalVin left us at a time when he was supposed to drop the best album of his life and when we all had so many expectations from him. Hip hop has been robbed of a legend and on behalf of the fraternity myself and Beefy will go pay our last respects to this icon who put Zim hip hop on the map,” Zimboy said.

Calvin’s passing barely 2weeks after the entertainment industry lost another trendsetter Scara the Drummer, who was a part of Tha Nu Vyb and also Winky D’s drummer.















