Batsirai Shasha “Pore Pore” album launch

Talented 24yr old Batsirai Shasha last night launched his second album Pore-Pore, cementing his place on the Zimbabwean and International music superstardom table.

Shasha who self confessed that music is all his life has in this new masterpiece album featured Zimbabwean music greats such as Feli Nandi, Diana Mangwenya Samkange and Jah Prayzah.

Batsi sent the auditorium into intimate tears as he dedicated the album and a particular song to his mother, Florence Chaurura whom he called his ‘rock’ and biggest fan.

The night, despite the COVI-19 restrictions setback was a major success as he filled the Theatre in The Park to permitted capacity, supported by Feli Nandi and Samukoko.

The event was proudly supported by ZimOnline Media, Bustop Media, ZimCeleb among many other and sponsored by WinFit Group.

