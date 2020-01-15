Breaking News
Bishop arrested for fraud

January 15, 2020

Anglican Bishop for Manicaland Erick Ruwona was arrested yesterday for corruption, fraud and abuse of office. He will appear before Mutare magistrate today facing these charges.

Bishop Ruwona reportedly made all students enrolling in Anglican schools to buy bibles and hymn books or consider enrolling into other schools. The bibles were going for $800ZWL and this resulted in parents with children in Anglican schools Manicaland Province complaining to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to look into this issue.

Ruwona allegedly advised school heads of Anglican schools not to admission any student who had no money for these hymn books and bibles.

Further investigations on Ruwona led to other allegations being unveiled that he also stole $USD750, 000 from loans given by Agribank as he used church property as collateral.

Ruwona is said to have used his position to escape justice as the church board was forced to rally behind him while lying that he distributed loans to members of the church while he didn’t.

Meanwhile, other mission schools are also demanding parents to buy these bibles and hymn books but are not facing the wrath of the law.

