Blessing Shumba releases 8th album online.

Mutare based, award winning and popular Zimbabwean gospel artist Blessing Shumba also known as the Psalmist, has released his eighth album ”Heal Our Lands”.



Earler on in an interview with local publications, Shumba confirmed the launch of the eight track album and he said “The main message on the album is anchored on the theme of hope. We are saying if someone accepts Jesus as their Lord and Saviour, he or she now has God’s power living in them, so wonderful things happen in their lives,”.



“We are happy to be continuing with our mission to spread the word of God on different fronts with our latest album Heal Our Land being launched tomorrow (tonight) live on our Facebook page. On that same night, we will also drop the video of the track Ndina Jesu,” he said.



He also said that after the launch , they will be releasing the remaining videos on youtube on a weekly basis.



The album was produced by four of the countries top producers who are Lyton Ngolomi, Olin Anderson, Charles Ayibeki and Joseph Makiwa.



He said, they incorporated all the producers they worked with on his previous seven albums in the new project.



“In a way of showing unity and the good working relationship with the producers, I have engaged all those we have worked with before on our previous albums as the Psalmist family,” He said.



Shumba’s wife and one of his backing vocalists Pauline, featured in the album with a song called ” Nyasha dzenyu’‘ which had an essence of giving thanks to the Almighty for life even when one is a sinner.



“My partnership with Ring Driving School opened avenues for me and brought financial stability to the group such that we are able to achieve our goals,” Shumba said as he expresed how being the Ring Driving School Ambassador has brought value to his music brand.



He composed several songs however he could not decide on which songs shoulc be on his album, he said.



Songs on the album are Amen, the title track Heal Our Land, Tenda Jesu, Ndina Jesu, Holy Spirit, Nyasha Dzenyu, Jesu Anopa and Tinokunda.

