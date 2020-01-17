Bounty Lisa speaks out: “I was not just seated”

Zimbabwe dance hall artist Lisa Musenyi aka Bounty Lisa said she has been looking for help and treatment all along before visiting Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD).

Speaking live on Mai titi’s Facebook page, Musenyi said her move to go to PHD Ministries was not to seek attention but rather looking for spiritual healing. She said she even spent the whole of 2019 being treated in South Africa.

“Ndandisina kungogara and nyaya yekuti inini pandakapihwa date ra 2020,ndopandakaona kuti regai ndimbodzoka ndimbo trier zvimwe zvinhu kunoku ndopandakaendawo kwa Prophet Magaya .Saka pandakaenda kuchurch munongoziwawo media ndobva ndaonekwawo ndiri muchurch but ndandisiri meant kuti ndikonzerese attention even kuvanhu kana chii,inini ndakatongoendawo like any other person kuti ndiwane help.Saka munongoziwawo nekuzivikanwa ndaonekwawo ndiri muchurch kaah nyaya bvadzatanga kutaurika but zvakuita kunge inini kuenda kwandakaita kuchurch ndo first time yangu yandakatanga kutotsvaga help like kutaura kukuita vamwe kuti anga akagarireiyi time yese iyi achirera chinhu chese ichi,but ndandisingareri chinhu but its only kuti vanhu vavasingazvizive.Zvekuti dai kuri kunzi kuchurch kwandakaenda kwanga kusingazoitewo media ka,zvaingoperera ikoko,ndaingorapwa zvotoperera ikoko,” said Musenyi.

The musician said she is on a healing process, but she is welcoming everyone who wants to assist her.

“Inini hanty ndakanotsvaga help kuchurch,it’s a processs,then pakuuyawo vamwe vanhu vari kuti dakukubatsirawo neoperation,but inini handikwanise kungosiyawo zvandangandichiita ndobva ndatotanga kuita zvanga zviri uku,saka kuti ndibva ndangosiya handikwanisenekuti ndinewo zvandanga ndagara ndichitoitawo,but ndoappreciater help yemunhu wese …..,” the artist said.

Musenyi also appreciated everyone who helped her including the Deputy Minister of Sports Arts and Recreation Tinoda Machakire and those who are wishing her speedy recovery.

Musenyi developed a huge lump on thigh, the lump started like a small pimple in 2014,by that time she was the wife to her fellow Dance Hall artist Soul Jah Love and later grows in 2017.

