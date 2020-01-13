Bounty Lisa visits Prophet Magaya

Zimdancehall artist and a former wife to Soul Jah Love, Lisa Musenyi well known as Bounty Lisa yesterday visited Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) seeking healing.

The 26 years old musician was sitting at a prayer line bay holding a placard written “growth right leg” during the service waiting for the Man of God to pray for her.

During her healing and deliverance time Musenyi said she developed a growth in 2014.The musician displayed a smiling face after the Prophet assured her that she is healed.

Her former husband Soul Musaka aka Soul Jah love was also healed from the ailment of diabetes at PHD Ministries in 2016.He was no longer walking to an extent that he was relying on wheelchair.

It was reported that Musenyi later divorced Jah love because he was cheating on her, However in an interview with one of the radio station, Jah love confessed that he still love Bounty Lisa despite that she divorced him and he still married to her.

