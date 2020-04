The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is in self isolation after he tested postive for the coronavirus earlier today. In his tweet, the Prime Minister says that he will continue leading the governement’s response via video conference in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. He is urging anyone who is able to stay at home to do so.

Boris tweeted that he developed mild symptoms before his test.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Story by Constance van Niekerk, SA

