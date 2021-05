A businessman who made headlines last year after he was accused of raping his daughter on several occasions since 2017, was today acquitted of the rape charges by a Harare regional magistrate.

Itai Wafawarova was facing rape charges as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act.

He was accused of raping his then 14-year-old daughter. He was cleared of the offence by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa after a full trial.