Tudor House Consultants (PVT) Ltd Managing Director Cecil Hondo Madondo has appeared in court on allegations of duping Probadek Investments (PVT) Ltd of US$260 000 after misrepresenting that he had given the latter some mining rights.

Madondo appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who remanded him in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The state alleges that on 15 October 2020, the accused person (Madondo) misrepresented to Patricia Mutombgwera and Grant Chitate that he had given Probadek Investments (PVT) Ltd exclusive mining rights in respect of Redwing Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd covering 132 gold mining blocks, copper mining blocks and any other mining claims belonging to Redwing Mining Company.

On the same day, Patricia Mutombgwera and Grant Chitate acting upon the misrepresentation signed a joint venture and relationship agreement with the accused person representing redwing Mining Company.

On 2 November 2020, both complainant and accused registered a

tribute agreement with the Registrar of Deeds as a notarial deed to operationalize their joint venture agreement.

During the month of October 2020, Probadek Investments said cooperate rescue fees to the tune of USD&60 000 cash into the accused personal company Tudor house Consultants and made a capital expenditure amounting to US$200 000

Sometime during the month of November 2020 accused person well knowing that he had ceded all mining rights to Probadek Investments (Pvt) Ltd, prepared another memorandum of tribute agreement with Prime Royal (Pvt) Ltd giving them the same mining blocks which he had initially ceded to Probadek

Investments.

On 1 December 2020, an accused person well knowing that he had ceded all mining rights to Probadek Investments entered into another Memorandum of tribute agreement with Betterbrands Mining (Pvt) Ltd giving them the same mining blocks which he had initially ceded to Probadek Investments.

During the month of December 2020, Betterbrands Mining and Prime Royal Pvt Ltd assumed control of Redwing Mine and started to carry out mining activities which complainant is entitled to benefit from.

Comments

comments