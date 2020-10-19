CALL FOR YOUTH TO ACTIVELY PARTICIPATE IN SDGs IMPLEMENTATION



Tanyaradzwa Mutizwa

THE youth have been called to actively participate in the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) especially during this decade of action.



The Zimbabwe Youth Sustainable Development Goals (ZYSDG) Projects Manager Mr David Zezai in an interview with ZimOnline News recently, called for the young people to join in the implementation of the SDGs from grassroot levels.



The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 goals which were grouped into four and set aside by the United Nations in 2015 to replace the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs).The goals touch on issues to do with gender equality, education,climate change, employment creation and food security to mention just a few.



“Activating youth will happen in three stages which are awareness, understanding, and action,”said Mr Zezai.



Mr Zezai said young people are agents of change and custodians of modern technology, therefore, should be incorporated into national development strategies and effectively contribute towards the future they want and creating a healthy planet.



ZYSDG national coordinator Mr Jubilant Mangaba urged the youth to apply for the ZYSDG provincial summits which are set to start next month.



“Due to the Covid 19 pandemic this year we could not host our annual youth SDG summit and we decided to do provincial summits which help us in reaching even the grassroots and make sure that we leave no one behind and also that all the youth have adequate information in regard to SDGs and are ready to take part in the decade of action,”he said.



“Applications for the provincial summits are already open and due to the Covid 19 restrictions the number of attendees will be limited and so all the young people are urged to apply,”said Mr Mangaba.



The Zimbabwe Youth Sustainable Development Goals is a non profit making youth led organisation with chapters and special interest groups in the country’s ten provinces which deal with the implementation of different SDGs.

Comments

comments