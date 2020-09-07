Cassper Nyovest releases new album, #AMN

Cassper Nyovest’s highly-anticipated album Any Minute Now dropped at 12am this morning and seems to be a hit with South Africans. Personally, I had never really listened to his music, but I see that I was missing out.

The rapper said he would be dropping his fifth studio album when he announced he was going to be a first-time daddy to a baby boy sometime in June. Since then he’s been dedicated to reminding Mzansi that #AMN will be his best work to date.

Cassper presented his baby on Twitter at 12:13am this morning and the baby has been making its daddy proud since its birth. There will always be haters, but in my own opinion, this baby is beautiful and so worth waiting for!

Here it is!!!! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby: https://t.co/roIjILtgdo — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 10, 2020

The album, Any Minute Now begins with ‘Hlengiwe’ a track Cassper says is a prayer. He says he has been cleansed by the blood of the Lamb. The album’s cover art is a sonar image of his unborn son.

Egyptian Cotton features American multi-ward-winner, Anthony Hamilton. Cassper and Anthony talk about celebrating family in this track, much needed words in this time when families are tearing each other and drifting apart.

The album is the talk on the streets of Twitter, many can not get enough of it and have been busy tweeting since morning. Clearly, Cassper has outdone himself on his new offering. This is much-needed after all the drama about the Clicks ads and coronavirus. Listening to ‘Bonginkosi’ feels like drinking from a cold fountain of water on a very hot day.

Cassper brought out that Rick Ross flow on Egyptian Cotton. This might be his best album. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) September 10, 2020

What a tune🔥 #AnyMinuteNow — Nyiko Chuma (@Nyiko0427) September 10, 2020

“ Egyptian Cotton ” 👏🏼 #AnyMinuteNow — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) September 11, 2020

Written by Constance van Niekerk

