‘Chamisa, come let’s reason together’- Mutsvangwa

Former Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency Christopher Mutsvangwa urged MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa to engage in a dialogue with Zanu PF for the greater good of the nation.

Mutsvangwa urged Chamisa to put behind his differences with Zanu PF and accept to engage in talks with them.

“Comrade Chamisa, come let’s reason together on a 50/50 basis & forget about the election cock-up,” tweeted Mutsvangwa on his twitter today.

Mutsvangwa highlighted that if Chamisa reasons with Zanu PF, the economy will start to sprout in a short space of time.

“Comrades, we will leave a great legacy & the economy will start to bud & sprout in 2 days!” said Mutsvangwa

The former MP also brought to light that Zimbabweans will be happy with such a decision from Chamisa.

“It will be all smiles on the streets in hours! We are all compatriots & patriots!” concluded Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa said this after Thabo Mbeki came to Zimbabwe to convince Chamisa to join forces with Mnangagwa concerning Zimbabwe’s economic and political crisis. President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been proposing for a dialogue with MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa but his efforts are proving to be fruitless as Chamisa refuses his proposal.

Comments

comments