Chin’ono denied bail

January 15, 2021

Award-winning Hopewell Chin’ono was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube arguing that he committed an offence while he was still on a bail for other pending matters before the courts.

In his ruling, Ncube said there was an overwhelming evidence against Chin’ono as the child he alleged to have died from being beaten by a police officer’s baton stick was still alive.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono is to remain in custody and will return to court on the 18th of February for routine remand.

Hope Chin’ono is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State under Section 31 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

