Chin’ono Out on Bail

A High Court Judge has released Award winning Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on bail after being incercarated for communicating falsehoods.

Justice Davison Foroma who presided over the case granted Chin’ono a ZWL$20 000 bail which is to be paid to the clerk of court as,”additional recognizance”.

Chin’ono was charged for,” publishing false statements through his twitter handle during the period between 5-7 January 2021″.

Shortly after being released yesterday Chin’ono tweeted that he was,”back from his 19 days incarceration at Chikurubi Prison”.

Comments

comments