Chiredzi drug dealers nabbed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has arrested two Chiredzi men who were found in possession of dangerous drugs.

Luckson Munhukwaye(43) and Phyllis Mufandaedza(36) were found in possession of 80 plastic packets of loose dagga.

In a Press statement, Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says the three were involved in dagga deals at Masekesa Growth Point in Chiredzi.

Detectives from CID Drugs and narcotics reacted to the information and made a follow up…, they pursued the vehicle and managed to apprehend the occupants, he said.

Assistant Commisioner Nyathi has assured that the duo will be taken to court and face justice.

