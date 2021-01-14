Cops Nabbed After Mounting An Illegal Roadblock

Three Harare-based Zimbabwe Republic (ZRP) officers were on Wednesday hurled before a Harare magistrate on allegations of mounting an illegal roadblock in the city centre and demanding a bribe from a motorist.

Norest Nyasha Chikore, Osivinda Maphosa and Prisca Nyadongo appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga on a charge of criminal abuse of duty.

The trio was not asked to plead and was, however, remanded on $2 000 bail each.

Prosecutors said the accused persons mounted an unsanctioned roadblock at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue pretending to be enforcing traffic laws.

They then arrested a motorist, Anthony Hwingwiri, and demanded US$30 bribe.

The whole incident was being watched by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) who promptly arrested the three police officers.

