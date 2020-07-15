Covid-19 cases now 1 064



30 people tested positive for coronavirus on 14 July 2020 and a child who was admitted at a hospital in Matabeleland South died of severe pneumonia.

The total number of deaths is now 20 and 343 recoveries have been recorded to date.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said:

“Thirty (30) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These include returnees from South Africa (7), Botswana (3), Lesotho (3), Zambia (1) and 16 local cases who are isolated.

Seven (7) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14.

Today we regret to report a death at the facility level. The death occurred in Matabeleland South Province and is of a child who was admitted into hospital on 11 July 2020 with severe pneumonia.

Today 1452 RDT screening tests and 693 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 93248 (55 227 RDT and 38 021 PCR).

New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Bulawayo (49) and Matabeleland North (3).

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak on 20 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 1034; recovered 343, active cases 673 deaths.”



Comments

comments