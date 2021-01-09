Covid-19 crisis: Police bundle travellers in crowded cells

Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has refused to acknowledge travelling letters from commuters travelling into Harare CBD in bid to limit human movement in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

There has been several police arrests since the beginning of the country’s lockdown on 5 January 2021 following the presidential curfew decree issued by the Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and the Ministry of Health and Child Care

In an interviewwith one of the victims and detainee Ngonidzashe Shavi(24) he explained that the police in the Central Business District(CBD) refused to read the letters and regarded them as useless whilst arresting every one of them.

“No explanations were accepted, no travel doccuments were read except giving us orders to get in a huge police truck and only to explain ourselves before a judge in court”, he said.

However, the Police have allegedly been encountering problems with some street vendors forging their letters in the name of some unkown “companies” to ensure their safe travels to and from the Central Business District.

Covid-19 cases in the country have risen, affecting all sectors of social and economic life country wide and resulting in the local people resorting to unethical means of acquiring travelling documents to continue with their day to day business.

