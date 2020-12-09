Covid-19: Parirenyatwa Hospital Suspends All Visiting Hours

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals have, with immediate effect, suspended all hospital visiting hours at the back of a resurgence in coronavirus infections across the country and an increase in reported cases within the institution.

In a statement, the Hospital said the measure has been necessitated by the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors. The notice read:

Please be advised that we have suspended all the visiting times due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 local infections and an increase in reported cases within our institution.

This measure has been necessitated by the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors.

To ensure continued patient support from relatives, only the recorded next of kin shall be allowed in the ward day space for updates on patient’s progress and any other requirements needed for the proper management of the admitted patient.

This notice is going to be implemented with effect from 9 December 2020 and may be revoked anytime depending on the circumstances on the ground.

