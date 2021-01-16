Covid-19 vaccine on the way: VP Chiwenga

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Hourable Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has announced that Covid-19 vaccination will be introduced into the health system following the recent spike in confirmed cases in the country.

In a press statement the Vice President mentioned how Zimbabwe is one of the victims of the pandemic and further commented on the measures to be taken to increase testing in bid to curb the spread, tracing of possible infected individuals and finally the introduction of the vaccine to the public.

‘I am also aware that some of our citizens are anxious to be vaccinated…As soon as all technical and administrative obligations are met, Zimbabweans can expect to be vaccinated.‘ he said.

‘The vaccination is going to be voluntary‘, he added.

As of today, Zimbabwe has reportedly recorded over twenty five thousand cases including deaths and recoveries with some health workers also being affected and other vulnerable members of the society.

