Dereck Mpofu to release two new music videos next month.

Derect mpofu told his fans to look out for his two upcoming music videos Mweya wechiZimba and Ancestor which is starring film star and comedienne Lorraine Guyo.

In a live interview with Tania Satikono on Zimonline Radio, Dereck Mpofu said he will be releasing two new music videos for the song Mweya wechiZimba and Ancestors which will be featuring Lorraine Guyo

The singer thanked his fans for the constructive criticism and for supporting him for all this time and urged them to look forward to his new videos and music.

“I want to thank every Dereck Mpofu fan out there I think you produce after your own kind my fans vanhu vanofara so I want thank you for the support”.

His music career started in 2004, when Ivy Kombo came for a crusade together with Bishop Kasi at his school and gave him the opportunity to perform on stage alongside them and they loved his talent.

“So I was offered a place at Gospel Train Records during the school holidays and after school. I was trained in sound engineering and production until I became head producer over the years,” He said

Mpofu is Zimbabwe’s Environmental Ambassador as well as a health champion who travelled all over the world and met different prominent figures.

