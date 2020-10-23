Desolo B releases new video

Yesterday Zimbabwean based Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Rhumba musician Desolo B launched a music video called ”I love You” at the Gallery café In New Alexandra park Harare.



At the launch of the video, the CEO of Diamond Studios, Steady Munyanyi said they have formed a contract with lyricist, choreographer and veteran Rhumba musician Desolo B real name Makula Marlos.



Munyanyi said ‘‘Desolo is another Jah Prayzah in the making” and Diamond studios is going to revive his carrier.



“I will not mince my words the contract that we have signed with Desolo is going to change his career,” said Munyanyi.



He signed his first professional contract with diamond studios after several meetings and negotiations



“It only came after several meetings because as an artist you should not hastily sign without understanding the vision of the recording company and see whether it tallies with your vision ” he said.



The 27-year-old dreams of working with other international artists.



Munyanyi also said Diamond studio contracts will no longer be binding in order to prevent disputes with artist and Desolo if free to sign other recording contracts as long as it’s in line with the contract.



“It is on record that we had several cases of contractual disputes with musicians and to avert such contracts will no longer be binding,” he said.



Being the son of a bishop, Desolo played lead guitar and sang in the church choir, he later came to Zimbabwe in 2012 was associated in talented Zimbabwean guitarist, vocalist ad composer Allan Chimbetu’s band.



Desolo then joined Roki for 2 years before he went solo and started recording his own songs, ‘‘I then decided to start on my own” he said. .



Released his own album in 2017 and artists like Carlos Green and Diamond Musica among others who came to support, he said.



Desolo is currently working on his second album.

