Despite lockdown, ZERA still hikes fuel prices

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced the new prices of fuel despite the lockdown restriction measures which forbids people from any unnecessary movements following the high rate of Covid-19 cases being recorded per day.

According to the statement by ZERA, they stated that the price increase will be effective from today.

New fuel prices

“Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.” ZERA said

ZERA also added that,”Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum prices released can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.”

