Drax International’s Delish Nguwaya Removed From Remand

Drax International’s Delish Nguwaya who is facing fraud charges has been removed from remand.

Through his lawyer, Admire Rubaya, Nguwaya made an application for removal from remand arguing that he has been demanding a trial so that he could clear his name and prove that he is just a businessman with no connections to the First Family.

Delish Nguwaya added that it is now six months since his arrest, it appears the State has been dragging its feet and yet he has a right to trial within a reasonable time.

In his ruling, magistrate Ngoni Nduna said the state is showing a non-committal attitude in prosecuting the matter.

He also said it is now six months since the accused was placed on remand but the State was failing to kick start trial despite the accused demanding it.

“The State alleged that the case involved extraterritorial investigations and as for now nothing has been done. The State had cited the Covid 19 pandemic as a restriction for them to conduct extraterritorial investigations.’’

He further said on the initial remand the State had submitted that it would have completed its investigations by 28 July.

“It seems the State has no idea why it needs further remand for.”

Magistrate Nduna ordered the State to proceed by way of summons.

