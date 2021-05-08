Drop High Court Suit And I’ll Drop Criminal Charges Against You: Harare Woman Tells Estranged Boyfriend

A Harare woman has told his estranged boyfriend to drop the US$500 000 lawsuit against her so that she also drops criminal charges she had filed against him at the magistrate’s courts.

Denton Leslie Boschie, 49, is facing several criminal charges that include several assaults counts. He was also accused of recording their intimate moments but the allegation was dismissed by magistrate Sharon Rakafa at the close of the State case.

The complainant Haden Tebb Tanya Robin told the court that on several occasions Boschie physically attacked her. On the other hand, Boschie denied the allegations in court arguing that Robin filed counter criminal charges against him because he had filed a US$500 000 lawsuit against her.

He said it was Robin who planted CCTV in the house after saying her maids were stealing from her in his defence on the allegations of recording their intimate moments.

Further allegations against Boschieare of forcing Robin to change the ownership of her house to his and also of assaulting her for not preparing him food.

“These allegations were designed to intimidate me to abandon the half a million dollars lawsuit which is under the High Court had high prospects of success, ” Boschie told court.

Boschie also told court that when the relationship broke he moved out of the house and started bid to remove his belonging but he met challenges after the complainant refused to gave him path to remove his belonging.

He further said Robin obtained a reciprocal peace order at the Harare Magistrates Court to stop him from collecting his property that he had left in her house.

The matter will be back in court on Thursday for judgment.