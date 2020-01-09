Duke and Duchess of Sussex resign

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meagan Markle wrote a resignation letter noting that they are quitting as members of the Royal family and starting their own personal lives.

In a personal letter from Harry and Meagan, they indicated that they intend to be financially independent.

“We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen,” they said.

The Royal Highnesses blamed cyber bullying for spearheading the couple’s decision as people in United Kingdom usually bullied Meagan n social media.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the past few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” said the couple in their letter.

The Duke and Duchess also indicated that they are moving to United States but will also go to UK from time to time.

“We now plan to balance our time between North America and United Kingdom, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the commonwealth and our patronages.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting new step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support,” concluded the two.

Meanwhile, the world is having a hard time accepting this decision and so is the Queen and members of the Royal family.

