Dzuda left many friends than foes

The late Veteran Broadcaster and Head of Marketing at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Piwayi Dzuda has left many friends than enemies who will continue praising his work to the media industry.

Zimbabwe’s media fratenity has indeed lost a real asset Dzuda who succumbed to Covid-19 a deadly disease at the moment.

“Veteran media personality Piwai Dzuda was a friend, a father figure and mentor to many during his tenure at Star FM. It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of his passing last night. He was a prolific name in media and a great son to the nation.” StarFm Zimbabwe twitted

Piwayi Dzuda was StarFM’s former Deputy General Manager before he left to Head of Marketing at ZBC.

Other Radio Stations Managers are sending their condolences to Dzuda family as well as ZBC family for losing such a principled and well-mannered man.

