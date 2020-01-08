ED goes on leave

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already started his three weeks annual vacation and will resume work end January.

In a statement the Presidential Acting Chief Secretary George Charamba announced that the two Vice Presidents, General Constantino Chiwenga and Comrade Kembo Mohadi will be acting on behalf of him during this time.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that his Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three-weeks until the end of the month. During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr.C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D. Mohadi will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga. The President will spend his vacation in the country,” Charamba said.

This is Mnangagwa’s first annual holiday after his inauguration in November 2017.The President will be spending his vacation in the country.

However, the late former President Comrade Robert Mugabe used to spend his annual vacation outside the country with family. His spent his last annual holiday in Asia.

Mugabe died last year in Singapore and was buried in his rural home area in Zvimba

Comments

comments