Ex-ZPC Board Chairman Stanley Kazhanje Acquitted

A Harare magistrate has acquitted former ZPC board chairman, Stanley Kazhanje who was facing allegations of bribery.

Kazhanje was jointly appearing in court with businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna discharged Kazhanje after noting that he cannot be tried on allegations he had been previously convicted of.

He said the prosecution can bring as many charges as they can against an accused person but they cannot bring the same offence twice.

Prior to the decision by magistrate Nduna, Kazhanje had applied that the charges be quashed arguing that he will suffer double jeopardy if tried again on the same allegations.

The court heard that Kazhanje was convicted on charges of concealing a transaction from a principal, which is a competent alternative verdict when bribery allegations are made and it would be double jeopardy if tried on same allegations.

Kazhanje was jointly charged with Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe, who are alleged to have extended the US$10 000 bribe in return for favourable treatment when it came to awarding a tender. Both men and the company denied the charges when the trial opened recently.

Chivayo and his company, represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, denied ever transferring the US$10 000 to Kazhanje as a bribe.