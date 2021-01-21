Fantan,Levels and Dhama out on Bail

A High Court Judge has today granted Chillspot Records team, DJ Fantan,DJ Levels and Show promoter popularly known as Dhama, a ZWL$10 000 bail.

Justice Davis Foroma who presided over the case released the three on bail with the condition that they stay at their registered residences and report once a fortnight at Matapi Police Station in Mbare.

Fantan and Level’s lawyer, Dumisani Mthobeni confirmed in a tweet about the Trio’s release.

The three were arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash at Matapi Flats in Mbare where thousands of people attended and violated the Covid-19 regulations.

