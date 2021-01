First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called for a 3 day fasting and praying against Covid-19 which has took the lives of many.

In a statement, she urges all women in and outside Zimbabwe to join her in praying and fasting to the Lord Almighty starting tomorrow upto Sunday for the nation to be spared from further calamity and suffering.

“As women, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduces the spread of Covid-19 amongst us.” said First Lady

