Flash floods hit Beitbridge

Beitbridge town’s oldest suburb Dulivhadzimu was hit by flash floods destroying infrastructures such as roads and bridges making the area inaccessible. The suburb is located in a low lying area.

Dulivhadzimu is said to have become a common flooding zone in which rains have destroyed roads while sand has also blocked sewer pipes.

Beitbridge Mayor Mr Munyaradzi Chitsunge stated that flowing rainwater has washed away the soil creating ditches in the roads leading to unexpected road accidents.

“Flowing rainwater has washed away the soil. You will note that our soil is loose so each time we have rains, more and more soil is washed away creating those ditches which the motorists unexpectedly fall into.” said Chitsunge

Mr Chitsunge added that they will procure more earth moving equipment to attend to roads and the drainage as a long term solution to flash flooding.

