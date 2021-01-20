Foreign Affairs Minister SB Moyo Dies



Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo, the army general who announced the November 2017 coup that toppled Robert Mugabe has succumbed to Covid-19.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Jenfan Muswere has confirmed the death but could not give further details.

“I can confirm for now that Minister SB Moyo has died,” he said.

This came after several posts on social media seemed to suggest that the minister had passed on after testing positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

SB Moyo had been unwell for some time, after going down with kidney failure a few months after the Second Republic of Emmaerson Mnangagwa came to power.

He was subsequently in and out of hospital.

