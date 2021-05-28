Former Director Nabbed For Selling Company Vehicle

A local company lost a vehicle after a former director allegedly took and sold the firm’s vehicle without authority.

The suspect Alson Darikayi, 35, reportedly took a Mhuri Farming vehicle from another employee, put it up for sale and pocketed the proceeds.

Darikayi pleaded not guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga. He was remanded out of custody to June 17 for trial.

The State represented by Linnet Gwarisa alleges that on February 21 Darikayi, director of communications took a Honda fit vehicle from one Violet Tendai Nkathazo who is the complainant’s personal assistant and had not been authorised by the company to take it.

The State further alleged that on April 6, Darikayi went to sell the vehicle to one Takunda Philips Gowero for US$3 400.

To cover up for the act, Darikayi assigned his brother Naboth to enter into an agreement of sale with Gowero.

It is further alleged that the matter came to light when the complainant wanted the vehicle back from Nkathazo resulting in a police report. The vehicle was recovered from Gowero.