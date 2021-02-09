Former Minister Kagonye arrested

Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye was arrested over fraud allegations relating to the illegal parcelling out of State land in Harare and Mashonaland East Province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed Kagonye’s arrest.

“She was arrested by the police special investigations unit, working with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit over issues related to illegal sales of land in Mashonaland East and Harare,” Nyathi said.

Some of the farms that were allegedly illegally acquired by Kagonye were registered in the names of her family members.

The need to restore order and ensure proper planning and development in urban areas was a key element in what the President highlighted after officially returning to work last week.

Kagonye was appointed Transport deputy minister in 2013, but was fired in 2014. However, she was later appointed Labour and Social Welfare minister by President Mnangagwa in 2017, but was dropped after the 2018 elections.



