Former ZANU-PF stalwart Savanhu dies

Former Mbare East Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy minister of Lands and Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu(52) has passed away after contracting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The former MP’s death comes after Zimbabwe has lost over a thousand people including four cabinet ministers and other prominent persons to the pandemic in the past few weeks.

Savanhu was previously expelled and stripped off his position in Zanu-PF after he allegedly conspired to oust the Second Republic from power through street protests.

To date, the country has recorded over 33 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases with over 1000 deaths including that of Former Zanu-PF official Tendai Savanhu.

