full 2021 school calendar out

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has today released the school calendar for the entire year following the relaxation of lockdown measures by government.

According to the ministry, the first term opens on March 15, 2021 for examination classes, and the rest of the classes a week later on, March 22 while paying attention to WHO health guidelines.

The first term will end on Friday, June 4.

The second term begins on June 28, ending on September 10, while the third term starts on October 4 until Friday December 17.

Schools had closed last year on December 18 after briefly opening.

They were set to reopen on January 4 this year before government postponed following a spike in the Covid-19 cases in the country.

