General Paradzai Zimondi dies

Barely after announcimg the death of yet another high profile political stalwart of Zimbabwe, the former Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Serviced Retired General Paradzai Zimondi has died.

The cause of the decorated former service chief has not yet been made public though speculations are relating his demise to the Covid-19 virus cuttently ravaging the nation from the top to bottom indescriminately.

Former Youth Empowerment Minister exiled in South Africa has joined many to mourn the fallen military and prisons father whose service record was once described by the former President Robert Mugabe as unparalleled.

More to follow…….

