Global Peace NGO advocates for PEACE amid Iran crisis

International non governmental organisation which staunchly advocates and campaigns for unconditional peace in the world, Heavenly Culture, World Peace Restoration of Light has pleaded for restrain among the warring countries intimating at the cost of human life, infrastructure and the long term scars the conflicts leave to future generations.

HWPL Chairman Mr Man Hee Lee whose advocating has helped torn communities across the globe find healing and reconciliation has called directly on Iran and USA politician to exercise restraint in their resolution to the crisis and pleaded that the two influential leaders seriously consider their actions and precedence it is setting as we unveil a new democratic decade.

