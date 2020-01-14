Government purchases $20 million dollar medical equipment and medicines

The $20 million United States dollar medical equipment and medicines provided by government started to arrive in the country and will shortly be distributed to public hospitals to improve the status of the public health delivery system in the country.

The first consignment under this facility, worth US$2, 5 million, arrived in the country on Thursday and a second US$20 million facility of more medicines and equipment is now being finalised to ensure supplies keep arriving after the delivery of the full US$20 million in the first batch.

Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga said Government is doing everything in its power to improve social services in the country.

“Medicines have started arriving in the country and we anticipate more to come in the coming weeks and months, so we are really prioritising social services that include health and education,” He said

He also said that the government hoped that a deal will be broken between doctors and the rest of the health workforce in relation to cost of living adjustments.

“Government is alert to challenges the people are facing and working flat out to respond to them but we should also take into account what we are collecting in taxes and fees,” he said.

