Govt to repair abandoned roads

Government said it is mobilising funds for the repair and rehabilitation of abandoned roads by local authorities arguing that they are now becoming death traps for the travelling public.

The govenment has declared the repairing of the abandoned roads as a State of Disaster to enable resource mobilisation.

In a speech, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the bad roads which have been worsened by the rain rendered some places inaccessible thereby cutting them off from amenities.

“Cabinet has resolved that all roads in the country be declared a State of Disaster. The declaration will facilitate the release of resources for the repair and rehabilitation of all roads that require such works,” said Mutsvangwa

“The restorative works will cover all urban areas as well as the rural and trunk roads. It will also pave the way for the standardisation of quality under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.” she added

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe stated that the road toll fees they collect is disbursed to the local authorities which then divert the funds instead of maintaining roads.

Comments

comments