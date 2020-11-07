Gringo succumbs to stage 4 cancer.

Legendary comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora (47) has succumbed to stage 4 stomach cancer.



According to family members, Gringo was battling intestine obstruction and had a sitting discomfort, backache, hearing and talking difficulties.

Last year the actor underwent surgery for an appendix rupture before he relocated to his rural home in Rusape. was admitted at Westview Clinic in Harare on Thursday.

Gringo’s television career in acting began when he appears on a TV commercial for the Castle Lager and he later worked for then Joy Tv.The success of the series led to similar projects “Gringo Ndiani”, “Gringo Mari Iripi” and subsequently a movie “Gringo the Troublemaker”

