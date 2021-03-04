Gvt to address pending issues

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has allayed fears of the parents on schools increasing fees arguing that only the Government has the right to approve whether the fees has to be increased or not.

This follows the complaints made by parents on the immediate opening of schools by the Government without giving them enough time to prepare for their children due to lockdown restriction measures which were put in place recently.

Government announced that schools are to be opened in a phased manner whereby examination classes will open on the 15th of March and the rest of classes will open a week later on the 22nd of March.

Meanwhile, National Associations of Secondary and Primary Heads Presidents Mr Arthur Maposa and Mrs Cynthia Khumalo have called on the Government to address outstanding issues with teachers’ unions before the resumption of classes.

These include issues to do with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and stakeholder vaccinations so as to avoid disruptions when schools resume.

